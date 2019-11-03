Tulsa police arrested a woman Saturday night sought on felony warrants in connection to a kidnapping and sexual assault case featured on Live PD.
Laura Palmer, 35, was arrested near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue about 10 p.m. Saturday night after officers received a tip she was in the area in a car. Patrol officers saw her vehicle and made the arrest about 25 minutes after receiving the tip, according to a news release.
Palmer was charged Sept. 24 with first-degree rape by instrumentation, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Tulsa police Sgt. Jillian Phippen, who leads the department's Special Victims Unit, sought the public's help in locating Palmer and two other men on a Sept. 27 episode of Live PD. Police arrested Terran Morrow, 44, on Oct. 27 in East Millinocket, Maine, and Drake Oneal, 30, was arrested by Tulsa police on Oct. 25.
Prosecutors allege the victim had visited Palmer's apartment Sept. 9 when Palmer accused the victim of having stolen her money. Palmer directed Morrow and Oneal to strip-search the victim in a bathroom, during which the victim was raped, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Palmer also reportedly searched the victim again, raped her with a handgun and tortured her using acid and a power drill. The victim reportedly escaped the apartment on foot and police later recovered evidence at the apartment.
As of 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Palmer had not been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.