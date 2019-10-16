Tulsa County prosecutors charged a woman Wednesday with driving without a valid driver’s license when she was involved in a fatal collision.
Karen Sue Gillespie, 55, is charged with causing a fatality accident while driving without a valid driver’s license, failing to yield while making a left turn and driving without a license, court filings show.
Gillespie’s 2002 Ford Ranger collided with a motorcycle driven by Ronald Moss when she attempted to turn left without yielding to oncoming traffic from the southbound lanes of Southwest Boulevard into a parking lot near 22nd Place on April 2, documents state.
Moss was hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries,” investigators said, and died April 26, about 3½ weeks later, from injuries sustained in the collision, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Gillespie told investigators that she didn’t see the motorcycle before turning left “due to her perception that the motorcycle did not have a functioning headlight,” the affidavit says.
A police officer checked area surveillance cameras and reported that Moss’ motorcycle did have working lights.
A warrant has been issued for Gillespie’s arrest on the charges. Causing a fatal accident while driving without a valid driver’s license is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to state statute.
