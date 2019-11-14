2019-11-15 ne-barrett maria

Tulsa County prosecutors charged a woman with second-degree murder Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend at an east Tulsa apartment complex last week.

Maria Jean Barrett is charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter, according to court documents.

Police previously said Barrett, 20, stayed at the scene and told responding officers that she had shot Joshua Floyd, 27.

Police responded about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8 to East Central Village Apartments, 12300 E. Archer St., where they found Floyd shot in the back doorway of an apartment.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Barrett reportedly told police that she and Floyd had gotten into an argument at her apartment and that it escalated when Floyd broke a coffee table. Barrett locked him out of the apartment.

Floyd then kicked the door, and Barrett retrieved a gun and shot through the door, she reportedly told police.

Barrett is in the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $700,000.

