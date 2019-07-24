An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman Tulsa prosecutors allege shot and killed Soconda Boyd early Tuesday as part of an “ongoing feud” among multiple women.
Diamantia Hera Tibbs, 41, was charged with first-degree murder in Tulsa County District Court.
Officers found Boyd, 47, on the ground with a gunshot wound to her neck at a convenience store at 205 E. Mohawk Blvd. about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. She was taken to St. John Medical Center, where she died about 1 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.
In witnesses’ interviews with detectives, Boyd was mentioned as being involved in a several months-long, ongoing feud “involving multiple females,” the affidavit states.
Detectives also learned that one of Tibbs’ children was involved in “an incident” at the convenience store the day before, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told police a car pulled up at the convenience store with Tibbs as the passenger early Tuesday and that she stepped out with a gun in her hand, the affidavit states.
Tibbs “made statements” to Boyd and shot her in the neck before getting back into the car to flee, police allege in the affidavit.
Tibbs was also charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. She was convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled drug in 2009 and was sentenced to three years in prison, according to court records.
If arrested, Tibbs’ bail will be set at $1.01 million, according to online court records, which list her aliases as Diamanta Johnson and Tina Stewart.
She was not booked into the Tulsa County jail as of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records.
