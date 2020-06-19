A woman is dead after shooting herself Friday night in downtown Tulsa, where people are converging for President Donald Trump's campaign rally and other weekend events.
The shooting occurred on Seventh Street between Boulder and Cheyenne avenues, roughly a block south of the area cordoned off around the BOK Center in advance of Trump's campaign rally on Saturday night.
A Tulsa police officer has confirmed that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, but police have provided no other details yet.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.