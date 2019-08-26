Police lights

Tulsa World file

 TULSA WORLD

Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was found nearly beaten to death in east Tulsa early Monday. 

Officers found the 27-year-old "severely" beaten at a home in the 16000 block of East First Street about 3 a.m., according to a news release., and she died at a hospital about an hour later. 

Homicide detectives were questioning witnesses and family about 11 a.m. and are withholding the name of the victim until all of her immediate family members are notified, the release states. 

This is a breaking news story. Check TulsaWorld.com for updates. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you