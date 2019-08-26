Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was found nearly beaten to death in east Tulsa early Monday.
Officers found the 27-year-old "severely" beaten at a home in the 16000 block of East First Street about 3 a.m., according to a news release., and she died at a hospital about an hour later.
Homicide detectives were questioning witnesses and family about 11 a.m. and are withholding the name of the victim until all of her immediate family members are notified, the release states.
