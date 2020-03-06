A Tulsa woman involved in the beating death and postmortem burning of a 23-year-old man received a 49-year prison sentence this week after a jury convicted her of second-degree murder, kidnapping and the desecration of human remains.
Jurors on Jan. 17 acquitted Michaela Riddle of first-degree murder but found her guilty of second-degree murder in the November 2016 death of Courtney Palmer, whose case was featured on a special two-part episode for the A&E TV show “The First 48.”
Jurors recommended Riddle spend 25 years in prison on the murder count, as well as 20 years and four years, respectively, for kidnapping and the desecration of Palmer’s remains.
Court minutes indicate District Judge Sharon Holmes upheld the jury’s recommendations on Monday and ordered Riddle to serve each term consecutively.
Riddle, 28, was the last defendant sentenced in connection with Palmer’s death. She and Gerald Lowe, one of her co-defendants, originally faced the possibility of a death sentence until Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier — who tried Riddle’s case — announced last year that the state would no longer seek the death penalty.
Lowe in December entered a blind plea, or one made without an agreement with prosecutors, to charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, committing a gang-related offense and desecration of a human corpse.
Holmes in January sentenced Lowe, 42, to life in prison with the possibility for parole, plus five years for the gang-related offense charge. Terms of 20 years for kidnapping and seven years for desecration of human remains will run concurrently with the life sentence, according to court minutes.
Jurors acquitted Riddle, who was dating Lowe at the time of the homicide, of the gang-related offense charge during her trial. The two had been accused of beating Palmer to death inside a north Tulsa home because of a dispute related to the Hoover Crips street gang before transporting his body to Muskogee County, placing him in a shallow grave, covering him with a mattress from a nearby shack and setting both on fire.
The fight, according to previous testimony, was related to the defendants’ belief Palmer set a man up to be shot at a south Tulsa apartment complex. Police asserted Palmer was only a witness and that he had no involvement in that shooting. Investigators found Palmer’s remains in Muskogee County in December 2016.
Charletha Mack, who faced a charge of accessory to murder in the case, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 and was sentenced to two years in prison plus 18 years under Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision. She testified during a past hearing about how she did not proactively notify police about the attack that occurred inside her residence.
Holmes granted Mack, 43, credit for time served since her arrest in December 2016, meaning Mack was eligible for release from custody the same day she entered her pleas.