A woman was taken to a hospital by a friend Thursday evening after she was wounded in a car-to-car shooting, Tulsa police said.
The woman told police she was a passenger in a black Honda Civic when a gray or silver sedan pulled next to it in the 5700 block of South Union Avenue, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. The driver of the gray sedan shot into the black car's passenger-side window, striking the woman in the hand and arm before driving away.
The driver and the shooting victim were returning to Parkview Terrace, at 59th Street and Union Avenue, when the shooting occurred, according to the release. A different friend from the apartment complex drove the woman to OSU Medical Center.
Police were dispatched to the hospital about 7:15 p.m. Thursday after the victim arrived. Officers were also dispatched to Union Avenue but were unable to locate the shooting scene.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
