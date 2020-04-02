A woman was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in traffic Thursday evening. 

Witnesses saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another in the 8500 block of East 41st Street about 8 p.m., according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. A stray round also went through a window in an occupied room of the Tulsa Extended Stay Inn & Suites at 8525 E. 41st St. 

Police later were notified that the van that was shot had gone on to a home in the 1800 block of North Louisville Avenue. A woman riding in the van was grazed in the leg, according to a news release. 

The shooting reportedly began after the two parties exchanged "facial expressions" in the QuikTrip parking lot near 41st Street and Memorial Drive, police said. This escalated into a car chase and the shooting moments later. 

Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and are continuing the investigation, but they released no suspect information Thursday night. 

