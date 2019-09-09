Tulsa Police are seeking the public's help in finding a homicide suspect wanted since late July.
Diamantia Hera Tibbs, 41, was charged with first-degree murder in Tulsa County District Court one day after the shooting death of Soconda Boyd, 47.
Prosecutors allege Tibbs shot and killed Boyd early July 23 in a north Tulsa convenience store parking lot as part of an “ongoing feud” among multiple women.
Tulsa Police named Tibbs as the departments Weekly Most Wanted on Monday.
Tibbs is described as a 5-foot-3, 158-pound black woman with black hair and brown eyes, and she has aliases of Diamanta Johnson and Tina Stewart, according to court records.
Anyone with information about Tibbs' whereabouts may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.
The Crime Prevention Network pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests, and tipsters may remain anonymous.