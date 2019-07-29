An unknown person left a woman's body outside of the OSU Medical Center in downtown Tulsa on Monday morning.
Police responded to the hospital, 744 W. Ninth St., after medical personnel found the victim before 3 a.m. Monday near the emergency entrance. Tulsa Police Sgt. Brandon Watkins said the woman's death is considered a homicide.
An unknown driver pulled through the emergency entrance and left the woman there. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the hospital.
"We don't even know who the victim is yet," Watkins said.
The nature of the victim's injuries was unclear Monday morning. Investigators are trying to identify the driver and determine what lead up to the woman's death. A description of the driver was unavailable.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.