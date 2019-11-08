A woman was hospitalized late Thursday after being shot by a Tulsa police officer.
Police went to the Charleston Heights at Midtown apartment complex in the 5500 block of East 47th Place around 10 p.m. to assist counselors from Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services, a program of Family & Children's Services, a Tulsa Police Department spokesperson said.
The woman who was in crisis pulled a knife and lunged at an officer, the police spokesperson said. As she did, one officer deployed a stun gun at her and another officer shot her, hitting her in the chest, the spokesperson said.
She was taken to a hospital. Specific information on her condition was not available, but police said she was stable.
