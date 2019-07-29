A woman was shot in the face Monday morning in uncertain circumstances in north Tulsa.
The woman's injury is considered non-life-threatening, Tulsa Police Sgt. Justin Farley said. Police were dispatched about 8:40 a.m. to the 200 block of East 52nd Place North in reference to the shooting. What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.
The caller, reportedly the woman's husband, told dispatchers the shooting occurred while she was on a morning walk.
The shooting reportedly occurred near her residence. However, investigators have not found blood, shell casings or other evidence that would indicate the shooting occurred there, Farley said. Neighborhood residents did not report hearing any gunshots.
As of Monday morning, investigators were waiting for a warrant to search the victim and caller's residence. The caller is being questioned by Tulsa Police Department's family violence detectives. As of 11 a.m. Monday, there had been no arrests.
Emergency responders transported the woman to a local hospital shortly after the shooting was reported. Her condition was unavailable Monday.