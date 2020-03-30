Tulsa police arrested a man Sunday night following allegations he shot a woman in the chest with a shotgun.
The woman and a man went Sunday night to Ivy Place apartments, 109 N. Garnett Road, to confront Toby Bearshead, 34. Witnesses told police that an altercation had occurred earlier in the week between Bearshead and the woman’s son, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Bearshead allegedly shot the woman with a shotgun during the confrontation. The woman and the man attempted to flee the area after the shooting. Police state in the release that the man drove into a ditch at the complex while attempting to get away.
The man fled on foot to a nearby convenience store to call 911. Emergency responders transported the woman to a hospital with a shotgun injury to her right arm and torso. Police said the wound was not life threatening.
Responding officers located Bearshead in the area of East Admiral Place and South 129th East Avenue, according to the release.
Bearshead was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. He was booked into Tulsa County jail and is being held on a $154,000 bond.
