Tulsa police arrested a 12-year-old on allegations that he stole his parents’ SUV and crashed it into a duplex in east Tulsa on Thursday evening.
The boy reportedly told police that his parents “shouldn’t have left the keys out if they didn’t want him to take the car,” according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Police received two calls about the SUV. The first, around 5 p.m. Thursday, reported the theft from the 7200 block of East 61st Street. The parents reported to police that their son had stolen the Ford Escape they had just bought and which was not yet insured.
The second call came about 20 minutes later, reporting that a sport utility vehicle had crashed into a duplex in the 4600 block of South 72nd East Place.
The driver fled from the crash on foot and returned a short time later “with an attitude,” police said in the news release. The boy, 12, kicked a responding officer when he returned to the scene, police said.
One half of the duplex and the SUV sustained significant damage. An elderly woman was in the duplex when the vehicle hit it, but police said she was not injured.
Police said the juvenile was arrested on a complaint of joyriding and assault and battery on a police officer.