A teenager told police the man he wounded in a north Tulsa drive-by shooting was not the intended target, police reported.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged 16-year-old Tyre Hatchett on Thursday with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm after a juvenile adjudication.
Police arrested Hatchett and one other person — who was not charged — on Sept. 24 following a drive-by shooting in the 4600 block of North Boulder Avenue.
"(Hatchett) confessed that he saw a male which he heard didn't like him so he shot at him," the arresting officer wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
Police said Hatchett fired about eight shots. The shooting victim was hit once in his lower torso.
Hatchett and the other person fled in an SUV that had been reported stolen. The driver told police he panicked after Hatchett fired the shots, so he sped away, police said.
A police captain stopped the SUV in the 3600 block of North Birmingham Avenue, and Hatchett and the driver were arrested. Officers recovered two guns from the vehicle and another gun from the shooting scene, police said previously.