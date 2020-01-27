A Tulsa man jailed Sunday night was the first to be charged in a July triple shooting that killed two people outside a south Tulsa gym.
Bryce Tyler Pyle, 21, faces an accessory to murder charge in which he’s accused of aiding Malik Morgan in DeAunte McKnight’s death during an apparent drug deal turned robbery outside VASA Fitness, 7990 E. 51st St., on July 17.
Prosecutors say Pyle and Morgan dropped off a girlfriend at the gym before parking near the back of the lot to await McKnight’s arrival, and when he arrived, Morgan, 18, got into his car. About a minute later, a probable cause affidavit states, both jumped out.
McKnight, 25, shot Morgan before turning his gun on the car Pyle was in, wounding him in the arm, the affidavit states.
Pyle told investigators he shot back at McKnight, striking him, after he was wounded, and surveillance video from the scene shows McKnight collapse outside Pyle’s window, according to the affidavit.
Three handguns were recovered at the scene, and investigators think each of the three men involved wielded one.
McKnight and Morgan were both taken to hospitals for treatment, but they died later that day.
Morgan’s death was basically resolved by the death of the offender, Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins has said.
Pyle remained in the Tulsa County jail Monday with bail set at $1 million.
