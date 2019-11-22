A man was charged with felony murder Friday on allegations that he was involved in a failed robbery that resulted in an acquaintance’s death during an exchange of gunfire.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Phillip Moment Jr., 18, with first-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.
Montaveion Hall, 18, died after he was wounded as people shot at each other from vehicles at Norvell Park, in the 7300 block of East Independence Street, about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Court records use that spelling of his first name, but police previously spelled his name Montevion.
Hall had been in a Chevrolet sedan with Moment and an unidentified person who drove them to Norwood Avenue and 26th Place North, about 3 miles northeast of the park, police said. Moment, who also had been shot, was taken to a hospital while investigators interviewed the driver.
The driver reportedly told police that he, Hall and Moment had gone to the park so the driver could exchange his gun with a man with whom Moment had been talking, according to an arrest report.
Moment reportedly received the gun during the exchange, pulled back its slide and pointed it at those who came to trade, attempting to rob them, officials allege.
The other people reportedly had arrived in a white 2005 to 2010 Dodge Ram pickup with chrome trim. Others involved in the trade have not been identified.
When Moment pointed the gun, another person opened fire, striking Moment and Hall, police said.
Moment was taken to the Tulsa County jail after his hospital treatment and is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond, according to jail records. His next court appearance is Nov. 25.
The shooting was Tulsa’s 58th homicide this year.
Anyone with information about the homicide may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.