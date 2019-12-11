The 2-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert that began Tuesday after a stabbing at a Muskogee McDonald’s was found safe early Wednesday at a motel in Arkansas.
Derek Perez, the girl’s father, was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of kidnapping. He is held without bond in the Sebastian County jail in Arkansas.
Muskogee Police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said Perez stabbed his manager at McDonald’s, 101 S. 32nd St., about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and was later seen driving with his wife.
A family member of the wife relayed to police that Perez would not let the woman or her 2-year-old daughter out of the car, and she thought they were headed to Texas.
The three were found at a motel in Fort Smith, Arkansas, about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Perez was taken into custody, Hamlin said.