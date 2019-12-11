The 2-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert that began Tuesday after a stabbing at a Muskogee McDonald’s was found safe early Wednesday at a motel in Arkansas.

Derek Perez, the girl’s father, was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of kidnapping. He is held without bond in the Sebastian County jail in Arkansas.

Muskogee Police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said Perez stabbed his manager at McDonald’s, 101 S. 32nd St., about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and was later seen driving with his wife.

A family member of the wife relayed to police that Perez would not let the woman or her 2-year-old daughter out of the car, and she thought they were headed to Texas.

The three were found at a motel in Fort Smith, Arkansas, about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Perez was taken into custody, Hamlin said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Kelsy Schlotthauer,

Tulsa World

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you