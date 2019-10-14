The man shot in a robbery at a southeast Tulsa apartment complex late Thursday died protecting those around him, police said Monday.
Benjamin Montgomery, who had just turned 22 when he was shot in the torso at his apartment in the 10800 block of South Sheridan Road, was hosting a party when two robbers and their victim showed up at his door about 11 p.m.
The robbers assaulted the person and forced them to a second location: Montgomery's apartment, police said.
When a robber stepped inside the apartment and began waving a semi-automatic handgun around, Montgomery put himself between the robber and his guests and was shot in an ensuing altercation, Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said.
Another person was hit in the head during the altercation, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Officers are searching for the shooter and his accomplice. They were described only as two black males, one wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt, who fled in a silver car.
Anyone with information may contact the Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit at 918-596-9135 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores
Montgomery's death is Tulsa’s 50th homicide in 2019.
