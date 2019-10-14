The man who was shot during a robbery at his southeast Tulsa apartment late Thursday died protecting those around him, police said Monday.
Benjamin Montgomery, who had just turned 22 on Oct. 7, was shot in the torso at his apartment in the 10800 block of South Sheridan Road, was hosting a party when two robbers and a robbery victim showed up at his door about 11 p.m.
The robbers had assaulted that person and forcibly accompanied the victim to Montgomery’s apartment, police said.
When one of the robbers stepped inside the apartment and brandished a semi-automatic handgun, Montgomery put himself between the robber and his guests and was shot in an ensuing altercation, Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said.
Another victim was hit in the head during the altercation, but that person’s injuries were not life-threatening.
A memorial service for Montgomery is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Church, 1901 W. 171st St. in Glenpool.
Wyatt Scribner, one of Montgomery’s best friends since the seventh grade, last spoke to him on a FaceTime call only days before Montgomery’s death. Scribner, who moved back to his hometown of Denton, Texas, a few months ago, remembered his former football teammate as a character.
Scribner said he wasn’t surprised to hear that Montgomery tried to intervene.
“He was more fearless than I can explain,” Scribner said.
Anyone with information about the shooter and his accomplice may contact the Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit at 918-596-9135 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Montgomery’s death is Tulsa’s 50th homicide in 2019.
Stetson Payne contributed to this story.
