A man who was six days from his 21st birthday was found dead from a gunshot wound early Tuesday in north Tulsa.
A Tulsa Police news release states officers responded to a shooting call about 1:30 a.m. at Town Square Apartments, 1605 E. Young St.
Police found Adrian Thornton inside a car that had crashed into a tree near the entrance to the apartment complex. He was found with a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing, according to the release, and no one has been taken into custody in connection to the homicide, Tulsa's 44th for 2019.