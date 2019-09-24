A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a murder case Tuesday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Phazon Scott, who was charged with first-degree murder in November 2017, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Michael Lewis, 40, that month, according to Tulsa County District Court records. Scott, who was 17 at the time of the crimes, also pleaded guilty to one count of being a minor in possession of a firearm.
Lewis had gone to a residence in the 3300 block of South 137th East Avenue, where two of his children lived. Scott also lived at the residence with his grandmother, according to a previous story.
Lewis had gone to the house to talk to the grandmother about a matter involving his children. When Scott arrived at the house, an argument developed between Lewis and Scott, and Scott fatally shot Lewis.
Tulsa County District Judge Tracy Priddy sentenced Scott to 30 years with the last 10 suspended, according to court records.