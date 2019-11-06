Children at five Tulsa apartment complexes will now have easy access to books courtesy of a program that’s found a novel use for old newspaper boxes.
Tulsa's Crime Prevention Network, joined by participating police officers, distributed the first of its “book nooks” on Wednesday, starting at the Old South Apartments, 5115 E. 47th Place, and continuing to other sites in lower-income, high-crime areas of the city.
The new program, a companion to the nonprofit network's Tulsa Police Reading Patrol, uses former Tulsa World newspaper boxes as a way to dispense donated books. Up to 15 nook sites are planned.
“Now the kids in this complex can come grab a book. Then when they return it they can grab another one,” said Karen Gilbert, Crime Prevention Network executive director, after dropping off the book nook at Old South.
Although the idea is for kids to return the books, “we understand that a lot of books won’t be,” said Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy. “That’s OK. We’re just happy they will have books in their homes.”
Murphy said regular book drives will be held to keep the nooks stocked.
Locations receiving book nooks on Wednesday included Savannah Landing, 1111 E. 60th St.; The Arbors, 6630 S. Zunis Ave.; Plaza Hills East, 13025 E. 16th Place; and Hamptons Hills, 718 W. 49th St.
The Reading Patrol program, which kicked off in August, is a partnership between the Crime Prevention Network and police in which officers read to children at local apartment complexes.
Officer Latoya Dythe, who helped deliver the nooks Wednesday, said every Monday she reads to children at the Comanche Park apartments. Comanche is also a projected site for a book nook.
“We want to build relationships while also promoting reading and education,” Dythe said, adding that many children don’t have a positive impression of police.
“We want to show them that there are good cops out there," she said.
In addition to Comanche, 3608 N. Quaker Ave., other possible future sites for book nooks include Parkview Terrace, 9439 W. 59th St.; Sandy Park, 6301 W. 11th Place; Apache Manor, 2402 N. Marion Ave.; and Town Square, 1614 E. Young St.
Murphy said she visited many of the sites and observed children "with a lot of idle time.”
“The need is huge," she said. "We wanted to do this so they’ll have something positive to do.”
The newspaper boxes were cleaned and repainted to serve their new role.
Matt Zalk, who manages the Old South property, said, “We are super-excited. This is great. Thank you so much.”
Gilbert believes the program will be sustainable because of the interest already garnered.
“We have had an overwhelming response from the community — different organizations and businesses that want to help us with book drives to make sure that these stay full," she said.
For more information, including how to donate books, contact the Crime Prevention Network at 918-585-5209.