Grand Princess

Passengers aboard the Grand Princess celebrate as they arrive in Oakland, California, on Monday. There were 26 Oklahomans on board the ship. Noah Berger/Associated Press

Document

Download the quarantine document Grand Princess passengers received upon disembarking amid a coronavirus scare.

Oklahomans left one quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship to go into another quarantine, despite their families being told a day earlier that they would be able to return home.

Health officials served disembarking passengers with federal orders mandating a 14-day quarantine at one of four military bases, according to documentation a passenger shared with the Tulsa World.

"It's not like you're imprisoned in your room or anything," an Oklahoma passenger said. "We are gated in; they have fencing up and around.

"We're not going anywhere, but you're free to do what you want, for the most part."

On Tuesday afternoon, state health officials stated that travelers on the Grand Princess without symptoms would be released and quarantined at home in Oklahoma. The next morning an Oklahoma passenger, who requested anonymity, shared their quarantine orders with the Tulsa World.

Another passenger who spoke to Tulsa World said it seemed the governments' left hands don't know what its right hands are doing. Both said they have not exhibited any virus symptoms during the ordeal.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to requests for comment. The Oklahoma Governor's Office deferred to the State Department of Health.

Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said Wednesday that discussions were ongoing about getting the Oklahomans aboard the Grand Princess home.

"Exactly when that will happen, we are not sure of the exact timing of it," he said.

Cox said he and the governor met on the situation Wednesday morning.

"I believe he has sent a letter to the federal government saying we are ready to receive Oklahomans back to Oklahoma, and we want to do everything we can to take good care of them because we know they have been under a stressful situation," Cox said.

State health officials announced Tuesday that public health partners informed them that 26 Oklahomans were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship. The ship moored in San Francisco Bay after about two days of a holding pattern at sea. There were at least 21 confirmed COVID-19 infections among the 3,500 on the ship. Nineteen of the infections were crew members. Passengers were quarantined on the ship during that time.

"Even though it hurts financially and everything, it is the situation; we have to deal with it," the anonymous passenger said. "I wouldn't want to go infect my family or anything like that, so let's make sure."

The passenger said they were bused from the cruise ship to an airplane, flown to a military base in the southern U.S. and bused to the quarantine facility. The passenger disembarked Tuesday and arrived into quarantine late that night.

At the facility, they will be monitored for 14 days and their temperature's checked twice daily. That passenger said they had not been tested, nor had they heard testing referenced by public health officials.

The quarantine order, however, included a notice stating that the CDC would reassess the quarantine order within 72 hours.

"At that time, CDC will also determine whether less restrictive alternatives would adequately serve to protect public health," the order states.

The passenger said there has been some frustration with the limited information shared with Grand Princess passengers, adding that the initial information they received on the situation came from television, a news conference involving Vice President Mike Pence, rather than being directly notified.

Information still felt scant for those still waiting Wednesday morning to disembark the Grand Princess. Pamala Sipes, who is from the northeast Oklahoma area, said she was given the quarantine letter with her luggage tags.

"Possibly they will re-evaluate in 72 hours, like this letter said, but what we've heard is it's going to be 14 days, verbally, so it is confusing," she said.

Both passengers expressed gratitude toward the Grand Princess crew and their management of the situation.

Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus, and ultimately about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public-health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory, the Associated Press reported.

Staff Writer Barbara Hoberock contributed to this report.

Video: Update from the Tulsa Health Department on COVID-19

Gallery: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?

​Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

Tags

Recommended for you