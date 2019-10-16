A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car in Sand Springs.
The cyclist, identified as Frank Burns, 56, of Sand Springs, was riding on the right side of a U.S. 412 exit ramp at 81st West Avenue when the collision occurred around 7:15 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Troopers state in the report that the bicycle attempted to cross the the exit lane in front of a 2016 Kia Soul and then struck the car.
Burns was taken to a Tulsa hospital with head, torso and leg injuries, according to the report. The driver was treated at a Tulsa hospital and released.
Troopers said in the report that the cause of the collision was "improper bicycle action."