The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has announced the dates of events in Tulsa to help the unemployed get their claims processed.

Two socially distanced claim processing events are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15 and 16 in the lower level of the River Spirit Expo Center at the fairgrounds. To accommodate social distancing, only 400 people may be processed each day on a first-come, first-served basis.

Three events in the Oklahoma City area this week have reached their capacity.

“Our core focus is to serve as many claimants as we can in a manner that is effective and efficient,” Shelley Zumwalt, interim OESC executive director, said in a news release. “The events in Tulsa help us extend this help and we will continue to assess the need for additional event dates.”

Events in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday reached their 500-per-day capacity Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Along with a distanced indoor waiting area inside, masks will be required.

Once 400 have been served July 15, the next 400 in line will receive front-of-the-line passes for July 16, according to a news release. Commission offices in Muskogee, Sapulpa, Okmulgee and downtown Tulsa will be closed both days so staff can work the event at the Expo Center.

Attendees will be divided into different categories based on the type of claim, including initial claim filing assistance and those who haven’t yet received payment cards. Additional staff will also be on site to issue payment at the event in applicable cases.

