To allow more space for social distancing, downtown Tulsa’s Day Center for the Homeless will limit the number of people who can come inside the facility while sending some clients to other nearby shelters, officials said Thursday.

The center typically serves about 300 people a day, but will now let only 150 inside at a time, said Executive Director Mack Haltom.

“We have to do what is best to protect the most vulnerable among our clients during this pandemic,” Haltom said. “The only way to accomplish that is to limit the number of people in our shelter.”

The center will prioritize clients who stay in the night shelter and who have appointments with the Day Center Clinic for health services. The center will also continue to offer breakfast and dinner to those clients, while referring others to different shelters.

Iron Gate will host 50 clients from the Day Center from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the John 3:16 shelter will take 25 men during the day and at night.

The restrictions will “keep the Day Center from becoming a source of community spread of COVID-19,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army’s homeless shelter has converted its cafeteria and chapel into extra sleeping areas to let people spread out more at night, officials said. And the group is now serving grab-and-go lunches instead of letting people stay to eat.

The John 3:16 shelter already had beds spread out enough to allow social distancing, officials said. But instead of its nightly chapel service, the shelter is offering multiple services every evening while allowing only 50 worshipers inside at a time, sitting far apart from each other.

It took four services Wednesday night to accommodate everyone who wanted to attend, said Steve Whitaker, the ministry’s senior pastor, president and CEO. That meant extra work for the staff, but no one minds, Whitaker said.

“We’re a Christian ministry,” he said. “So everyone is very motivated. They understand why we are doing what we do.”

