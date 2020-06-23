Registered voters who want to mail in their ballots for the June 30 election have only hours left to apply.
Absentee ballots may be requested at Oklahoma's online voter portal for upcoming elections, as well. But those wishing to mail in ballots for the June 30 election have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to apply.
After Tulsa County voters were notified that nearly 100 polling stations would not be available for the June 30 election, election board officials have been processing extra applications from those wishing to mail in the ballots.
Although the number absentee ballots requested for this year's primary is still growing, Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said it is far greater than the figure for the 2016 presidential election.
In 2016's June primary, the board mailed out 6,400 absentee ballots, Freeman said. As of Tuesday at noon, workers had mailed out 25,000 for the June 2020 primary.
“We will probably mail out over 3,000 absentee ballots just today,” Freeman said.
No more than 4% of a primary vote has ever been cast by mail in Tulsa County, a figure Election Board officials expect to be doubled or even tripled over the next month.
Freeman said voter registration activity has also increased, but it's hard to tell whether that is attributed to new voters registering or established voters updating their information.
Early in-person voting at Hardesty Regional Library in south Tulsa will not be available as it has in the past, because of public health reasons. Early in-person voting will be available at the Election Board office, 555 N. Denver Ave., from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. June 25-26 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 27.
Freeman said she's still seeking poll workers to fill vacancies in the next few days. Poll workers must be registered voters in Tulsa County and undergo about a two-hour online training course before beginning work, Freeman said. Those interested may call 918-596-5762.