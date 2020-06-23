Registered voters who want to mail in their ballots for the June 30 election have less than a day left to apply.
Absentee ballots may be requested at Oklahoma's online voter portal for upcoming elections, as well. But those wishing to mail in ballots for the June 30 election have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to apply.
After Tulsa County voters were notified that nearly 100 polling stations would not be available for the June 30 election, election board officials have been processing extra applications from those wishing to mail in the ballots.
No more than 4% of a primary vote has ever been cast by mail in Tulsa County, a figure Election Board officials expect to be doubled or even tripled over the next month.
Far more absentee ballots have been requested for this year’s primary than were in 2016, officials said.
Early in-person voting at Hardesty Regional Library in south Tulsa will not be available as it has in the past, because of public health reasons. Early in-person voting will be available at the Election Board office, 555 N. Denver Ave., from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. June 25-26 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 27.