With two months remaining in the year, Tulsa police detectives are working to clear a homicide officials say was set in motion 10 years ago.
Elza Riley, who had been in Department of Corrections custody since 2014 on a drug conviction, died at an Oklahoma City hospital in January. He was 31.
A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, saying he likely died from complications stemming from injuries he suffered during a 2009 drive-by shooting in Tulsa.
He became the city’s 14th homicide of the year, and though the total had risen to 52 homicides as of Friday, Riley’s case is one of only two that are unsolved.
Sgt. Brandon Watkins, who leads the Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Unit, said Riley was injured in three shootings over the course of his life, but the medical examiner determined that the shooting that eventually killed him occurred in the 2700 block of North Cincinnati Avenue on June 5, 2009.
Riley was in a car with others when another car pulled up behind them and started shooting, Watkins said. Wounded, he went to a hospital afterward, and although officers recovered what evidence they could from the shooting scene, no arrest was made.
Now tasked with solving the case a decade later, Watkins said detectives have been trying to find witnesses since they were notified of the case’s status in early spring.
Riley’s family worries that unspoken street rules will continue to keep witnesses from talking, but Watkins is hopeful that the time gap and changed severity of the crime will encourage cooperation.
“There’s always somebody who will step up and do the right thing,” he said.
‘This is my last time’
Oline Riley struggles to find words when reflecting on her youngest son’s life.
Elza Riley’s life journey, from an 11-year-old passionately advocating against violence in renditions of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech to a man who grew increasingly entwined in the criminal justice system, begs the question: What happened?
“I’m asking the same question,” Oline Riley said. “It’s really hard for me to explain. I was here. He grew up correctly.”
A single mother, Riley said her family of six began in public housing in west Tulsa, but she strove to show her children there was more to life. She exposed them to positive activities and mentors, and she worked her “behind off,” she said, to get them into an owned home.
Essence Riley, one of Elza’s three maternal sisters, said he was outspoken, courageous and brave and that he stood up for what he believed in. If he felt strongly on a topic, everyone knew.
His mother said that in adulthood, he “kind of went off on his own.” He was in and out of prison on larceny and drug possession convictions, and Essence Riley said his death came when he was due to be released from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite.
“My last memory of him was him saying he was on his way home and he couldn’t wait to be here,” she said. “He wanted to be back with the kids.
“He said, ‘This is my last time coming to jail because I feel like I was taken away from them.’ ”
Elza Riley had two daughters, one he’d met only over video calls while he was imprisoned, but he loved them both dearly and had great relationships with them, his sister said. He could discipline them over the phone, and they would obey him, she said.
His mother said he urged his girls to choose paths far from his, encouraging them to listen to those who were trying to influence them in a positive manner.
She said he seemed hopeful in their last conversation. He planned to move to Oklahoma City to escape his old crowd and had a job lined up there through one of his sisters.
She said she doesn’t believe the 2009 shooting caused her son’s death but still hopes someone will come forward so his family can see justice.
In the event silence prevails, Riley said she knows there will be a time for accountability.
“You’ll have to answer for everything you do at some point in time,” she said. “To me, that’s bigger than any justice that could ever be served.”
