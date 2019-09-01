A former Tulsan who survived nearly eight years of imprisonment and torture in Vietnam will join eight other veterans and a battleship for induction into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame later this year.
The Hall announced its 2019 induction class last week, and included is Capt. Phillip Butler, a Rogers High School graduate who now lives in California.
From 1965 to 1973, Butler, a decorated naval aviator, endured 2,855 days as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.
Joining him in the induction class are two Vietnam veterans from Shawnee: fellow ex-POW Cmdr. Dan Glenn and Command Sgt. Maj. George Wilson Hunt.
Glenn was held 2,266 days as a POW.
Six other inductees are being recognized posthumously. They include 2nd Lt. Kenneth M. Taylor, Enid, World War II; Sgt. Roy W. Harmon, Talala, WWII; Maj. Mathew Dale Dallas, Geary, Vietnam; Col. Milton Wayne Johnson, Roff, WWII and Korea; Col. Rosemary Hogan Lucian, Ahpeatone, WWII; Sgt. Maj. Ira Edward Whitaker, Fletcher, Korea and Vietnam.
The ship to be honored is the USS Oklahoma. The vessel was sunk in the Pearl Harbor attack Dec. 7, 1941, suffering the loss of 429 crew members.
The annual Maj. Gen. Douglas O. Dollar Distinguished Public Service award is being presented to two recipients this year: Capt. William Leslie Ford, a Shawnee businessman, and Lance Cpl. Harvey Pratt, an artist from El Reno. The award is presented for exemplary public or community service benefiting military veterans.
The annual induction banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Embassy Suites, 2501 Conference Drive, in Norman.
To reserve a seat at the banquet, go to okmhf.org, email info@okmhf.org or call 405-424-5313.
