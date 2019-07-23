Budget deficits still matter but national defense matters more, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Tuesday.
Speaking by telephone from Washington, Inhofe said he supports the two-year federal budget agreement announced earlier this week even though it is expected to add $1.7 trillion to the deficit.
“That’s a legitimate concern,” Inhofe said. “Normally I would be on that. If it wasn’t getting our military back to where it needs to be I’d be marching in the streets.”
Inhofe, chairman of the U.S. Armed Services Committee, has long maintained the military was dangerously underfunded during the last five years of the Obama administration.
During that time, he said, U.S. capabilities fell behind China and Russia in some areas. At the same time, he continued, the two countries, and especially China, have grown more adventuresome in places such as the South China Sea and the Horn of Africa.
The budget agreement calls for $738 billion in defense spending in fiscal year 2020 and $740 billion in 2021. The 2020 figure is slightly less than called for in the National Defense Authorization Act passed by Inhofe’s Senate committee, but more than requested by the Democrat-controlled House.
Inhofe said he is fine with the figure.
“It will be consistent with the blueprint in the NDAA,” he said.
Inhofe said he knows some conservatives are upset about the budget deal and disagree with his prioritizing defense over deficit reduction.
“I respect those who don’t share my opinion,” he said. “As soon as we’ve adequately funded defense, we can begin budget reduction.
“Starting next year, I believe we’ll be able to attack the deficit,” he said.
Inhofe said he is pleased the agreement lifts spending caps that the two parties have blamed each other for ever since they went into effect in 2011.
On a related issue, Inhofe said he was pleased with Tuesday’s confirmation of Mark Esper as Defense Secretary.
“He was my preference since some time ago,” Inhofe said. “And I mean months. I talked to the president about it.”
Inhofe said the limited opposition to Esper, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, was “not credible.”
Inhofe said he expects the conflict with Iran to grind along for awhile.
“Iran is still a threat to us but the good news is it’s being destroyed economically,” he said.