A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of the state from 9 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
The advisory includes Tulsa and all surrounding counties, as well as the Oklahoma City metro.
Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less in parts of east-central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma, forecasters said.
"Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one-quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
"If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."
After Monday morning's fog, a warming trend is expected with a high near 70 on Christmas Day in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.
The highest maximum temperature recorded on Christmas Day in Tulsa was 73 degrees in 1922, according to the weather service.
The high on Christmas has hit at least 70 in five other years — 1971 (72), 2016 (71), 1950 (71), 1960 (70) and 1929 (70).
The next chance of rain is Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.