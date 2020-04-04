The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced more than 28,000 face masks are headed to its facilities Saturday.
The masks, donated by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, are part of the ODOC's efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among inmates, corrections officers and employees.
Director Scott Crow said Saturday's mask deliveries should give peace of mind to everyone involved.
"Our facility staff are on the frontlines of this pandemic," Crow said in a news release. "They don’t have the option to work from home because their jobs are critical to public safety.
"I hope today’s shipments will give them, their families and our inmates’ families and loved ones much-needed encouragement during this uncertain time."
Saturday's shipment comes two days after it was announced a DOC employee at a facility in Lexington tested positive for COVID-19. A DOC spokeswoman said at the time other staff would not need to quarantine.
Procedural masks like those delivered Saturday are also in production through Oklahoma Correctional Industries, with inmates making about 1,200 masks a day as well as hand sanitizer for inmates and staff, according to a news release.