The agency on March 17 quit taking offenders from county jails into the state prison system, with some exceptions. Nate Billings/THE OKLAHOMAN

OKLAHOMA CITY — Running a correctional system during the COVID-19 pandemic poses new challenges for Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow.

The agency on March 17 quit taking offenders from county jails into the state prison system, with some exceptions, he said.

The DOC is considering on a case-by-case basis those situations where a county is experiencing jail overcrowding or has a high-profile offender who needs to be transferred quickly, Crow said.

“I can tell you more times than not, we are going to do everything we can to accommodate their request,” he said. “It is just really an evaluation on a case-by-cases basis instead of just receiving the typical 140 to 160 (offenders) we receive in reception every week,” Crow said.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said DOC stopped pulling inmates out of the county jail last week.

“We have plenty of capacity,” Roebuck said.

The Department of Corrections has canceled visitation to reduce the threat of spreading the virus, Crow said.

Each inmate is now allowed 10 minutes of free telephone time per week in increments of five minutes, he said.

Employees who are assigned to prisons are required to complete a form concerning their health status, he said.

The agency is also requiring employees at facilities to have their temperature taken prior to entry, Crow said.

DOC is exploring its options concerning the inmate commissary system to allow employees to purchase certain items there, such as toilet paper, he said.

Employees, Crow said, are working extended shifts and do not have the time to go out and try to find those items.

“There is absolutely an adequate amount of hand soaps and those types of things that can do what needs to be done for sanitation or personal sanitation for the inmates and staff,” Crow said.

Of concern is the housing of offenders in open dorm settings rather than cells, he said.

“I think that is probably one of the things for corrections that causes this to be even more difficult is that we simply do not have the ability to do the social distancing in many respects,” Crow said.

Experts recommend social distancing and not meeting in groups of more than 10 people to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Most of the agency’s minimum-security facilities and some medium-secure prisons use open dorm settings, he said.

Those areas are being sanitized on each shift. In addition, educational materials have been provided for inmates, reinforcing the importance of washing their hands and keeping areas clean, Crow said.

To help inmates follow that critical advice, DOC is providing free bars of antibacterial soap.

This development is thanks to Keefe Group, a state vendor which has agreed to donate 25,000 bars of soap.

“I appreciate the cooperative and generous spirit of this donation by the Keefe Group,” Crow said. “This national emergency is a time when we see the best in people. Keefe has risen to the occasion, boosting our efforts to protect the men and women in our custody.”

So far, no inmates or employees have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

However, testing statewide has been extremely limited.

Crow said transfers within the system from one facility to another have also been canceled unless there is a critical need.

When the agency canceled transfers from county jails, it established a 200-bed quarantine location at Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.

Anyone coming into the system or returning to the system will be held there for 14 days, he said.

The agency is also working to convert a gym at Joseph Harp Correctional Center as an infirmary should it be needed, Crow said.

Clint Castleberry, Department of Corrections chief of staff, said employees are monitoring offenders who are discharging their sentences and being released.

“Medical staff at those facilities are taking temperatures and assessing for any symptoms that they may be presenting before they walk out the door so if there is a need to make any type of medical arrangements as they are discharging, we have that information to pass on to county health officials or other health authorities in the community,” he said.

Offenders are also making masks for medical care professionals and others, Crow said.

Hundreds have already been produced, said Jessica Brown, DOC chief of strategic engagement.

The system is ramping up to produce 1,200 masks per week, Crow said, adding that they are not medically rated masks.

“These are precautionary masks one level above not having anything,” he said.

Crow said the masks will be sent to emergency management officials to determine where they are needed most.

Brown said the system is operating at about 94% of capacity.

