As unemployment insurance claims spike across the nation, the U.S. Department of Labor is instructing state agencies to limit the amount of information released to the public.

According to an email the Department of Labor sent to state agencies across the country last week, unemployment insurance claim information should be released only once a week and claim levels should be described in generalities such as "very high" or "large increase" when responding to media questions on the subject.

"The data from these reports is monitored closely by policymakers and financial markets to determine appropriate actions in light of fast changing economic conditions," the email said.

"States should not provide numeric values to the public prior to the release of the embargoed claims data," the email said.

Read the full story here at The Oklahoman.