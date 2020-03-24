As unemployment insurance claims spike across the nation, the U.S. Department of Labor is instructing state agencies to limit the amount of information released to the public.
According to an email the Department of Labor sent to state agencies across the country last week, unemployment insurance claim information should be released only once a week and claim levels should be described in generalities such as "very high" or "large increase" when responding to media questions on the subject.
"The data from these reports is monitored closely by policymakers and financial markets to determine appropriate actions in light of fast changing economic conditions," the email said.
"States should not provide numeric values to the public prior to the release of the embargoed claims data," the email said.
Read the full story here at The Oklahoman.
1. Maintain perspective
The virus is a real threat and something we cannot control. But there are many things we can control like hand hygiene, showing kindness/support for others and practicing social distancing. Focus on those.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
2. Take appropriate precautions
Educate yourself on appropriate precautions and follow them. Be prepared and keep a realistic mindset. For example, chances of contracting the virus are greatly decreased when following appropriate precautions and most people (80% per the CDC) experience only mild to moderate symptoms.
Oklahoman file
3. Stay informed, but ...
Stay informed but don't let yourself become inundated. Keep up to date but do not allow a steady diet of frightening statistics for you, your children or your family. Think of your thoughts as a train on a track. When a train first starts moving, it’s going slowly, and we have a chance to stop the progression or change the direction. The more we dwell on scary statistics or possibilities, the more momentum our thoughts gain and the harder they are to stop or calm.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
4. Find a sense of security
When faced with a new normal, such as kids out of school, working from home and limitations on usual and recreational activities, maintain or develop structure and routines for yourself and children. Structure and routines lend a sense of security.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
5. Relax
Practice relaxation strategies such as progressive muscle relaxation, mindfulness, mediation and prayer to reduce physiological and psychological stress. There are many online videos, phone applications and online webinars.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
6. Get physical
Physical activity is very helpful in reducing anxiety and encourages a sense of well-being and control. Go for a walk, take a hike, ride your bike, use exercise videos at home or try gentle chair exercises.
Tulsa World file
7. Find the positives
Try to find some positives in the situation. Perhaps you’ve had more time to engage with your family/children or catch up on needed tasks around the home. Look for moments of joy, fun or accomplishment.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
8. Stay mentally active
Exercise your brain. Learn a new skill. Memorize passages from favorite writings, keep a gratitude journal or pick up a new or forgotten hobby.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
9. Be creative
Find creative ways to serve and stay connected with others. Be a good neighbor, think of other’s needs and reach out to trusted others through phone calls, email, FaceTime, text and social media. Many organizations, like churches and universities, are posting their services and classes online.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
10. Talk to someone
Reach out to a clergy member or mental health provider if you need to talk. Many mental health providers are using tele-mental health to continue to see clients at home.
For more, go to the OPA's website here
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The Tulsa World has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our Special Report page.
Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are closed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 threat.
Churches are posting inspiring messages while local businesses seek to assure people they are still open.
With virus worries, shutdowns and social distancing, those who know the benefits firsthand say outdoors spaces and activities are just what th…