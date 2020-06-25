Two Tulsa County deputies are facing discipline after their investigation into an alleged drunken driver outside a Sand Springs day care in May fell under public scrutiny.
Robert Meisinger, a deputy since 2006, and Randy Schaefer, a deputy since 2002, will both undergo suspensions without pay and be transferred from the agency's uniform division. Their new positions will be determined when their suspensions are complete, personnel memos dated June 16 state.
Meisinger, who was disciplined in 2017, received 30 working days without pay, and Schaefer, who has no previous disciplinary history, was given 10 unpaid days.
Each deputy will also be suspended indefinitely from working grant shifts, and in a last warning to Meisinger, Sheriff Vic Regalado wrote that "any further sustained Internal Affairs complaints" would result in his "immediate termination."
Mandi Bradford, the director of Ms. Mandi's Preschool & Early Learning Center, brought the deputies' behavior to light in a Facebook post in late May.
Her students were running freely around the center's playground along Charles Page Boulevard when a truck entered the parking lot and came close to crashing through a fence, backed up and "rammed" the fence again, Bradford wrote.
Surveillance video Bradford shared shows a child directly in the approaching truck’s path until its tires bounced off a railroad tie on the other side of the fence in the parking lot.
Once staff recognized that something was wrong, they quickly gathered the children, and Bradford praised their action in her post.
When deputies arrived, however, she was not impressed.
“They stood there for over 30 minutes just laughing and joking with this man. They then poured out his alcohol,” Bradford said in her post, remarking on an open container of vodka. She said he was given his keys, and a friend picked him up.
He returned shortly afterward for his truck, she said.
Bradford identified the driver as Zachary Ferrell of Sand Springs, who has been jailed on alcohol-related complaints a couple of times, but never charged, jail and court records show.
In a statement then, Casey Roebuck, a spokeswoman for TCSO, called the incident "deeply troubling," and said Regalado met with Bradford to discuss their "mutual concerns."
Roebuck said Wednesday detectives referred "a number" of complaints against Ferrell to prosecutors, but online court records did not reflect any charges Thursday.
Roebuck said the agency will not comment on the outcome of the investigation because it is a personnel matter.