Two Tulsa County deputies are on paid administrative leave during an investigation into a disturbing scene involving an alleged drunken driver last week outside a Sand Springs day care.
The director of Ms. Mandi’s Preschool & Early Learning Center, Mandi Bradford, took to Facebook on Thursday when she felt responding deputies, who have not been identified, didn’t do enough after the driver came close to crashing through a playground fence.
She said staff thought the truck’s brakes had gone out, “but then he backed up and rammed the fence again,” Bradford’s post reads.
Surveillance video Bradford posted shows a child directly in the approaching truck’s path until its tires bounced off a railroad tie on the other side of the fence in the parking lot at the center, 7902 Charles Page Blvd.
Bradford praised her staff for gathering up the children, who were running freely through the playground, as soon as they recognized the threat. She has continued to update her post expressing concern over the deputies’ apparent lack of action.
“They stood there for over 30 minutes just laughing and joking with this man. They then poured out his alcohol,” Bradford said, remarking on an open container of vodka. She said he was given his keys, and a friend picked him up. “They did not fill out any type of police report, didn’t have my staff or myself fill out any type of witness forms,” she said.
Bradford identified the driver as Zachary Ferrell of Sand Springs and said she called 911 again when he returned for his truck about 10 minutes after he had been picked up. It was then that the different responding officers had her fill out a witness statement, she said, adding, “Something needs to be done.”
A recent arrest report for Ferrell, 29, shows a March 5 complaint of public intoxication. After he allegedly tried to enter a residence that wasn’t his, Sand Springs police booked him into their city jail and issued a citation.
Ferrell was previously booked into the Tulsa County jail in December 2017 on complaints of DUI-alcohol and transporting an open container, but online court records do not show he was charged.
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Friday saying Sheriff Vic Regalado met with Bradford to discuss their “mutual concerns” over the incident.
“While we find this incident deeply troubling, both deputies are entitled to due process,” Casey Roebuck, TCSO’s communications director, said in the prepared statement. “This incident is under investigation by our Internal Affairs Division. We will await the outcome of that investigation to determine the next steps in the disciplinary process.”
Investigators are pursuing criminal charges against Ferrell, Roebuck said Tuesday.
Bradford shared a video from the incident on Facebook:
{iframe style=”border: none; overflow: hidden;” src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmandi.mogridgebradford%2Fvideos%2F3536542563026902%2F&show_text=0&width=560” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
