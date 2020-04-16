The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that one of its detention officers died after suffering a "medical episode" while on duty at the Tulsa County jail.
Detention Officer John Okafor joined the Sheriff's Office in 2007, according to a statement posted to the agency's Facebook and Twitter accounts. The agency did not say what time Okafor began experiencing a medical episode but said it took place Wednesday.
"He was a hard working and highly respected member of this agency. He will be missed. Please keep his family and coworkers in your prayers," the social media posts state.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Justin Green said Okafor was working at his assigned inmate pod for the day when the incident took place. Green said Okafor was hired in 2007 for the job of detention officer.
"Despite the life-saving efforts of his coworkers, paramedics and doctors, Okafor passed away at the hospital," TCSO said in the social media posts. Officials did not elaborate on the symptoms Okafor displayed while on the job, but Green said it was "strictly a medical issue" unrelated to COVID-19.
The Tulsa County jail has not had anyone test positive for the novel coronavirus, though two people in custody had negative tests.
"We are taking every precaution to ensure that our employees are healthy when coming in to work," Green said.