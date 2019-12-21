Workers are carefully removing the Abundant Life Building’s diamond facade for safety precautions.
The historic downtown structure, originally constructed in the late 1950s as the world headquarters for Oral Roberts’ ministries, is most recently owned by Sharp Development.
Brian Elliott, who oversees its investments, on Friday said several of the diamonds have fallen of their own accord. He said Sharp Development will remediate the building’s asbestos next year, but “no solid redevelopment plans” exist yet.
“We’d like to be able to keep the building, so we’re doing what we can to get a better look at what’s there,” Elliott wrote in an email. “We’re trying to keep as many diamonds unbroken as possible and are happy to entertain ideas for their re-use.”
The Abundant Life Building, 1720 S. Boulder Ave., has been vacant since the 1980s. Its ownership has changed hands several times over the years.
Preservation Oklahoma chose the windowless structure as one of 2016’s most endangered historic places. It made the list because preservationists believe it exemplifies at-risk mid-century architecture and is woven into the fabric of Tulsa’s past.
A trespasser died in 2013 after falling down an elevator shaft. The building had been subject to several nuisance violations between 2004 and 2014.
David Horton Ministries purchased the building in 1997 for $1.6 million. Boulder Green LLC acquired it from David Horton Ministries in December 2012.
The building became a Sharp property in September 2018 at a price of $637,500.
The Tulsa County Appraiser’s website has listed its fair cash market value at $824,000 since 2017.
