Oklahoma City mayor David Holt

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, pictured here in a press conference related to COVID-19, had an answer Monday to social media speculation about President Trump's rally. 

Social media is full of speculation and rumors, and one that made the rounds during the weekend was that Oklahoma City had been a potential destination for President Donald Trump’s rally this weekend in Tulsa.

According to social media chatter, Oklahoma City's mayor rejected a Trump rally. On Monday, the mayor said that didn’t happen.

“I, nor anyone I know of in an Oklahoma City leadership capacity, was contacted by anyone,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt when asked by the Tulsa World about the rumor.

In an interview Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt answered several questions about the rally at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tulsa, including why he thinks the state was chosen.

