A man was fatally shot in a neighborhood north of downtown Tulsa on Tuesday.
The shooting was the culmination of a “very serious disagreement between two individuals,” Tulsa Police Lt. Marcus Harper said.
Officers who were called to Wheeling Avenue and Woodrow Place about 5 p.m. found the victim lying near a curb next to his car. Harper said officers tried to save the man but that he died at the scene.
Police had not released his identity by late Tuesday night.
Harper said officers think they know who the shooter is, but he said witnesses gave varying vehicle descriptions.
A crime scene technician used a metal detector to search the area for evidence that might’ve been in the surrounding grass as a crowd gathered around the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@