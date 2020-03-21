...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 7:30 PM FRIDAY, THE STAGE WAS 28.52 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS FALLING.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING
TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* IMPACT...AT 29.0 FEET, MODERATE AGRICULTURAL FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE MAIN CHANNEL MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES FROM 28 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS MAY KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONS SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER
VEGETATION.
&&
1 of 2
Cheyenne Allen and her son, Skylar, catch a fish at Veterans Park pond in Jenks on Wednesday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
With virus worries, shutdowns and social distancing, those who know the benefits firsthand say outdoor spaces and activities are just what the doctor ordered.
“It’s definitely a way to deal with the stress and concern,” said Amy Morris, a naturalist at Oxley Nature Center. “It’s spring, and things are changing every day; the trees are in bloom, things are beginning to grow. We are very much encouraging people to come out and use the trails here and at Redbud Valley.”
State and local officials are keeping open spaces available for families and individuals who want to fill their social distances with the great outdoors during shutdowns ordered due to the coronavirus threat.
The CDC recommended 6-foot social distance rule still applies outdoors, but, naturally, it’s easier to achieve in wide-open spaces. Everything from going for a walk or playing at a neighborhood park, to fishing, hiking, biking, harvesting wild edibles, or birding and enjoying wildlife close to home or on an easy day trip can help beat the feeling of being sequestered. Families can still go to a state park and rent a cabin or a yurt, or pitch a tent or park the RV for a weekend escape.
“Getting outdoors is good for people’s physical health and mental health, so we don’t want to discourage people from getting out,” said Tulsa Parks Director Anna America.
“The same stuff people are doing everywhere applies. Wash your hands before you go and after you touch anything others might have touched. We’re encouraging people to come in family groups or small groups and then whatever you have in that group, don’t share it with others. Don’t go to the playground and play with lots of other kids. If you bring toys or a ball with your group, don’t share it with others and take it home with you.”
Organized sports events are canceled at the city’s many area sports complexes, but those wide-open ball fields still are open to the public, certainly for a family to fly a kite or for the kids to play catch or just stretch their legs and run, America said.
Portable bathrooms are no longer available near parks, but permanent restroom structures will remain open for use, mostly because they have sinks and soap where people can wash their hands, she said.
America passed along recommendations from the National Recreation and Park Association adopted by parks officials across the country that ask users to stay home from parks or trails if they are exhibiting symptoms, to follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene prior to and while using parks or trials, to be prepared for limited access to public restrooms and avoid public water fountains, warn others of your presence on trails to as you pass or step aside and let others pass, to limit the size of gatherings and observe the 6-foot distancing rule at all times.
Although facilities at Gathering Place Tulsa are closed, trails through the park area are open for a walk or a bike ride. Likewise, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area events have been canceled, but the trails and open spaces are open for use.
Mohawk Park, off 36th Street North, is 2,800 acres with golf, fishing and picnic areas and the adjacent Oxley Nature Center offers 9 miles of wilderness trails, Morris said.
The visitor center is closed at Oxley, but the trails remain open and outdoor nature walks to view birds, butterflies, or the now blooming and budding trees and plants will continue on designated Saturday mornings, she said. The trails are open concurrent with Mohawk Park hours, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Redbud Valley, with its namesake trees just beginning to bloom, is at 16152 Redbud Drive in Catoosa, and the trails there are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Updates on those parks will be posted online at oxleynaturecenter.org and the park’s Facebook page, Morris said.
“It’s a perfect time for people to be outside,” she said. “Put on your rubber boots and walk the trails, the redbuds and the spice bushes are starting to bloom and everything is starting to renew. It takes the stress away.”
Leslie Blair, public information officer with Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department, said tourism information centers and state park lodges, nature centers, group camps, dining halls and community buildings at state parks are closed through April 15 but cabins, campgrounds and outdoor sites are open. Tours at Alabaster Caverns will also be suspended through April 15.
“We want people to still be able to get outdoors and see our spots, but while practicing social distancing, and park staff will be working to clean continuously through the day with a focus on high-traffic areas,” she said.
Any updates on the status of parks will be posted on TravelOK.com and the department’s social media platforms, she said.
All Types of Roof Repairs, Triple R Roofing & Const. LLC Storm Damage Specialist, 40 yr exp Metal Sp.:$420 per sq. Standing Seam Sp $540 per sq 25 sq.:Lifetime Shingle, $5995TPO sp.:$625 per sq. GAF Cert. Cont. Sr. Disc. Bonded, Insured. Remodeling & Restoration, call for free est. L…