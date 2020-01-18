ASKED

Bennett, Michael v. Andria.

Celis, Cesar v. Rosa Garcia Cisneros.

Cole, Shawna v. Carl.

Fortna, Don v. Katie.

Goldschmidt, Anthony v. Amber.

Huff, Kristie v. David.

Jennemann, K. v. S.

Kaase, Phillip v. Karen Reed.

Simmons, Belinda v. Robert III.

Smith, Kathrina v. Zackary.

Yeary, Sharon v. Johnny.

GRANTED

Bush, Christy from John Beasley.

Clark, William from Aimee.

Cooper, Tyler from Faith.

Dye, Denise from Justin.

Elliott, Jamica from Robert.

Gonzalez, Carlos from Angela.

McGuire, Brian from Brandy.

Meyers, Elena from Jeremy.

Parkhill, T. from L.

Sauer, Lena from Colton Wildcat.

Troche Tobar, Freddy from Mignaliz Rodriguez.

Vo, Jacqueline from Jaeson.

