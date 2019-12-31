ASKED

Baker, Aaron v. Nghia.

Bordwine, Anne v. Jeffrey.

Conner, Timothy v. Kelly.

Ferguson, Lawrence v. Shawn.

Jones, Christopher v. Leyla.

Jones, Desiderio v. Kendra.

Logie, Stephanie v. Lyndon.

Lord, Spencer v. Jagdish Parmar.

Sanders, Brittany v. Wesley.

Valdez Martinez, Marcela v. Enrique Rosales Gamino.

Widener, Michael v. Mary.

GRANTED

Armijo, Sonya from Elvin Alfaro.

Bickerstaff, Kristofer from Ashley Cruz.

Figueroa, Julia from Brian Stewart.

Hinojosa, A. from A.

Kramer-Ochoa, Katherine from Aaron Ochoa.

Perez, Hector from Betty Lora.

