ASKED

Black, Mickey v. Jeffrey.

Gates, John v. Neisa.

Marien, Debbie v. Matthew.

Ondiek, John v. May Kakoma.

Teasley, Khadijah v. Desmond.

Thomas, Chelsea v. Coy.

Triplett, Bill v. Amy.

Zinn, Carissa v. Scott.

GRANTED

Austin, Melinda from Paul.

Blackburn, Cynthia from Richard.

Cohen, Alexis from Christopher Coplan.

Elfar, Subel from Ammar Ayoub.

Harris, Terra from Ellechupco.

Henderson, Scott from April.

Horn, Christie from Christopher.

Land, Kimberly from Robert Meisinger.

Payne, Erik from Kendra.

Pearson, John from Graciela Martinez.

Robles, Roberto from Cecelia Yuman-Perez.

Sweeney, Claudia from Daniel.

