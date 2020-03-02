Police are investigating two suspicious deaths at a south Tulsa residence early Monday.
According to officers at the scene, 5100 block of East 88th Street, the bodies of two people were recovered from inside a home.
Tulsa Police received a call about an abandoned vehicle shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, according to Lt. Richard Meulenberg. Officers responding to that location, the 3600 block of East 91st Street, determined the vehicle had some connection to the residence where two bodies were later found.
Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said rifles were found inside the vehicle, which was abandoned near Jenks Intermediate East school.
When officers made entry at the home on East 88th Street and found the two deceased individuals, they also smelled gas; firefighters responded to ventilate the house.
According to Meulenberg, police are investigating the incident as a double homicide.
