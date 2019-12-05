Gross receipts to the state treasury fell in November for the first time in 2½ years, an ominous sign for Oklahoma's economy, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel reported Thursday.
“Lower energy prices are having a significant influence on gross production tax receipts,” McDaniel said in a press release. “The recent large layoffs in the energy sector impact both families and the overall economy."
November gross receipts totaled $989.7 million, or 4.2% less than for the same month a year ago. It was the first year-over-year decrease since March 2017.
Gross receipts are all taxes paid into the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers in the form of rebates and refunds.
A sharp decline in oil and gas tax revenue and a drop in sales tax collections — one of state government's two major revenue sources and the primary one for most municipalities — were the leading cause of the decline. Also contributing, McDaniel said, was a timing issue that resulted in one less day of revenue collections this November compared to a year ago.
Personal income tax collections, the other major state revenue source, rose by 2% over the same month a year ago, to $258.1 million.
State and local sales tax collections totaled $402.5 million, or 1.3% less than for the same month a year ago.
McDaniel noted the Oklahoma Business Conditions Index remained slightly below neutral for a second straight month in November, and that unemployment rose slightly — although it remains low by historical standards.
One bit of good news — although gross production taxes were down 31% from the same month a year ago, at $82.2 million, they were actually 15% higher than in October of this year.