Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, will be the sole guest on the next “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall.
Dart has been at the forefront of Tulsa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing on press conferences with Mayor G.T. Bynum to update residents about the state of the pandemic locally.
The “Let’s Talk” series is sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
The town hall is hosted by Wayne Greene, editor of editorial pages for the Tulsa World.
To participate in the town hall, email questions for Dart to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The town hall will be posted on the Tulsa World’s website and Facebook page Wednesday morning.
